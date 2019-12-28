Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of AHCHY opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

