Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRVL. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

