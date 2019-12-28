Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Buy

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. MKM Partners began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 434,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,658. Denny’s has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 133.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

