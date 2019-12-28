Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOG.A. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of MOG.A stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. Moog has a 12-month low of $73.99 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Moog’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moog will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

