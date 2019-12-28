Zacks: Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Melrose Bancorp an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:MELR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 4,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. Melrose Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Melrose Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Melrose Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melrose Bancorp Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

