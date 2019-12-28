Zacks: PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Given $14.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PARINGA RESOURC/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRL remained flat at $$1.44 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 million and a PE ratio of -48.00.

PARINGA RESOURC/S Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PARINGA RESOURC/S (PNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.