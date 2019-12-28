Zacks: Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Pivotal Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PVT stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. Pivotal Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

