Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.16, 767,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 445,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
ZFGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 71.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 697,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
