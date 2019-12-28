Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.16, 767,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 445,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

ZFGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Zafgen Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 71.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 697,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

