Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.75 ($49.71).

ZAL stock opened at €45.47 ($52.87) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.26.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

