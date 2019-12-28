Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.19. Zargon Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 636 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

