ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

ZEONS CORP/SH SH stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

