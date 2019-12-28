Zero Trading Up 1.3% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market capitalization of $547,917.00 and approximately $951.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00382958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085196 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001444 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,764,340 coins and its circulating supply is 7,681,250 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

