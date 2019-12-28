ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.88. ZTE CORP/ADR shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 4,542 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTCOY. Nomura lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTE CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get ZTE CORP/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.