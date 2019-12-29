$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Gran Tierra Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gran Tierra Energy.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

GTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:GTE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

