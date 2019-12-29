$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.11). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. PlayAGS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 204,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,944. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.86 million, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

