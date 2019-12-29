$0.05 EPS Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. EnLink Midstream posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.94. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,915,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 1,869,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

