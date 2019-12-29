-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

