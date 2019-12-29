$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $281.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

SHO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 2,299,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,243,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,189 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 695,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 235,330 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

