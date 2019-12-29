$0.25 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Express.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 793.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 719,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $10,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 243,097 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $4,609,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $3,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 865,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
