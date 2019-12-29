$0.25 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 793.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 719,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $10,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 243,097 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $4,609,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $3,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 865,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

