$0.30 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. 134,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

