$0.32 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 4,960,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,930. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

