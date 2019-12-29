-$0.33 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05.

CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 65,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

