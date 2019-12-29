-$0.33 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05.

CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 65,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.