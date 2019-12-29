$0.36 EPS Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIVI. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in II-VI by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 1,014,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.