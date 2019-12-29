$0.36 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,775.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,997.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,514. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Semtech by 28.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,155. Semtech has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

