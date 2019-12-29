$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. MGM Growth Properties also posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 999,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

