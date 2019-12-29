$0.74 EPS Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $40.78. 41,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,131. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

