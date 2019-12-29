$0.79 EPS Expected for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. BRP reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,619. BRP has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Signition LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

