$0.79 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

