$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 445,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 802.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 109.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,487,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

