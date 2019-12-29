$0.87 EPS Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,852,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 559,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 265,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 125,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 94,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,995. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.