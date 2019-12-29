$1.08 EPS Expected for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 314,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth $12,802,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 287,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,129. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $913.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

