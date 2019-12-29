$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.04. 159,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,548. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $163.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.