$1.84 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to report $1.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $10.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.73 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered Fate Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $145,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,899 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

