$106.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will post sales of $106.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.30 million. US Well Services reported sales of $118.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year sales of $528.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $529.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $619.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Well Services.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%.

USWS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Well Services by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,288 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its holdings in US Well Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Well Services stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 1,915,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,183. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.