$114.05 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce sales of $114.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.68 million. 8X8 reported sales of $89.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $439.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.95 million to $441.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $540.16 million, with estimates ranging from $528.40 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in 8X8 by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 783,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,589. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.68.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

