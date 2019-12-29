$119.04 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $119.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.27 million and the lowest is $113.80 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $124.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $466.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $471.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $493.91 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $531.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million.

PVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 120,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

