$229.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to report $229.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.40 million and the lowest is $213.60 million. Tallgrass Energy posted sales of $220.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full year sales of $865.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.20 million to $881.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $886.40 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $986.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE:TGE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

