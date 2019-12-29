$24.11 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report sales of $24.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $24.42 million. CEVA posted sales of $21.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $82.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $83.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.54 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $86.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,655. CEVA has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $595.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.27, a PEG ratio of 137.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,157,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.