$27.56 Million in Sales Expected for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post sales of $27.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the lowest is $27.42 million. First of Long Island reported sales of $24.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $110.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.88 million to $111.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.15 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $111.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

FLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

FLIC traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $24.94. 33,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $695.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.63. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

