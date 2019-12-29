$409.72 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to report $409.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.50 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $307.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 248,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,411. The firm has a market cap of $359.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,277 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

