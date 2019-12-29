$43.40 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report sales of $43.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.30 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $38.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $152.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.05 million, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,695. The firm has a market cap of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

