$43.40 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report sales of $43.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.30 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $38.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $152.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.05 million, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,695. The firm has a market cap of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.