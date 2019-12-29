$493.53 Million in Sales Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to post $493.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. OTR Global lowered Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Manitowoc by 264.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 179.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 37.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 236,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,167. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.25.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

