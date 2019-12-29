$5.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $21.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

RAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the period. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $4,114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAD traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,987,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.