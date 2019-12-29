$6.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $24.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $24.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,124 shares of company stock worth $1,257,941 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 1,045,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Flex has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

