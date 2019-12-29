$686.25 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $686.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the highest is $704.50 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $631.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 450,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,066. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.