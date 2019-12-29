$72.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) will report $72.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the lowest is $71.50 million. Cryolife reported sales of $67.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full year sales of $280.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $282.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $303.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryolife.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 115,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,178. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. Cryolife has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cryolife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cryolife by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cryolife by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cryolife by 357.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Cryolife by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 64,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

See Also: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryolife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.