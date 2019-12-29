$8.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.87 billion and the lowest is $7.39 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $32.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $33.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $35.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.78. 2,697,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,039. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $971,674,000 after buying an additional 2,014,541 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,655,000 after buying an additional 596,118 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,283,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after buying an additional 446,655 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 723,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,153,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,849,000 after buying an additional 107,371 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.