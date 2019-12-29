$961.51 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $961.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $902.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. EQT’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

EQT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,275. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,579,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,818,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in EQT by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in EQT by 1,606.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 1,276,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.