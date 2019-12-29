Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acushnet by 89.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acushnet by 790.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $139,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 130,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,758. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.