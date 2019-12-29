Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.38.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after acquiring an additional 358,324 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,051,000 after acquiring an additional 634,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,191,000 after acquiring an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 487,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,993. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.